Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BRO opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

