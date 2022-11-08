Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

