CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 393.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in CBRE Group by 59.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 64.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.