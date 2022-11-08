CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 313,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

