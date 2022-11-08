ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.64. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX by 160.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

