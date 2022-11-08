Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.93 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

