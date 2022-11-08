Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.76.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 536.78% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

About Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

