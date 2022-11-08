Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.76.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 536.78% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
