Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cielo Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Cielo stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cielo’s payout ratio is 83.35%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.