Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $385.00 at Cowen

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $324.37 on Monday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $328.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average of $277.33.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

