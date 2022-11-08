Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

