Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 35.80%. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODX. Sidoti lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 291,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 89.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 57,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

