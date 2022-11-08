Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$96.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$96.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$70.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.33. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$62.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

About Cogeco Communications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.