Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Cowen

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.13.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $56.97 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 19.71% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,184.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,184.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,987. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.