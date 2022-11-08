Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wedbush

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.13.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,061.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,061.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,951 shares of company stock worth $4,858,987 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 428,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.