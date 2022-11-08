Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $219.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average of $227.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

