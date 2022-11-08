Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 576,689 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after buying an additional 521,105 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 768,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after buying an additional 430,944 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,840,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 316,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 210,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

