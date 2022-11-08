Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.