Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 196.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 489,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after buying an additional 324,146 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 159,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

