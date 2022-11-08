Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $442.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.88 and a 200 day moving average of $438.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.