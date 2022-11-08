Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CATY opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CATY shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $538,060. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

