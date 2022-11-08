Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $321,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $606.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $584.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.