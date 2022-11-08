Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

A opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.36.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

