Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Bank of America upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GD opened at $251.58 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.00. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.