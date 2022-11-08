Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $364,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $554.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.44.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

