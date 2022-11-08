Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 594.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Chemed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,256. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemed Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CHE stock opened at $484.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

