Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.4 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

