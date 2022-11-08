Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $185,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.89. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

