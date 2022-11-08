Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.65. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

