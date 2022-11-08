Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,019 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $315.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.31.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

