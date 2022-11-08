Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.3 %

PWR opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average of $130.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.