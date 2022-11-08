Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.