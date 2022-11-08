Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

