Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $212.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

