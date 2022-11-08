Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

