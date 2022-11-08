Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,227,000 after acquiring an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $264.39 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

