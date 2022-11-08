Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 539 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $414.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.