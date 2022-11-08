Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 681 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 2.6 %

AON stock opened at $287.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.45 and a 200 day moving average of $279.18. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

