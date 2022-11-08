Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

