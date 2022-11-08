Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 948 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $549,574,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $277,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $239.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.