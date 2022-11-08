Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 994 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 385,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after acquiring an additional 262,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,337.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.7 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.