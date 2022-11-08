Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLEGF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coles Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Coles Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLEGF opened at $8.89 on Monday. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.