Compass Point Cuts Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Price Target to $11.00

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PDLB opened at $9.63 on Friday. Ponce Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

