Compass Point Raises Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $335.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Compass Point to $335.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KNSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $331.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.69.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,726 shares of company stock worth $3,149,227. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.