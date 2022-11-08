Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in NVR by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
NVR Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:NVR opened at $4,137.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4,223.70. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94.
NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
