Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,781 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

