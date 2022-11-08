Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $203.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

