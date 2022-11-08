Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 291.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 749,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,233,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,300 over the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $176.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.30.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

