Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,886 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.