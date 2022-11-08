Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,233 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPI. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $121.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $490.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

