Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

